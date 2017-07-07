Dog About Town: Popsicles on the patio and summer fun
The Shacks at Austin Ranch dining and dog park will host a party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday with free popsicles, adoptions featuring Heaven's Helpers Pet Rescue and playtime in the off-leash area. The lineup also includes the Pawtastic Snacks truck, baths and nail trims by FURnado mobile grooming and low-cost vaccinations by the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection.
