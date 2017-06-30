Arlington shows its patriotic colors with annual July Fourth parade
Tens of thousands of spectators cheered the floats, drill teams, classic cars and other components of the 52nd Arlington 4th of July Parade Tuesday morning. The volunteer 4th of July Association assembled a glittering promenade of 130 entries for the event, which wound through UTA and downtown Arlington.
