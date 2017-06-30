65 years in making: Residents greet sister city
Spectators on the sidelines watch as the Sister Cities of Arlington, Texas float makes it's way down Abram Street at the Arlington 4th of July Parade. Residents of Bad KA nigshofen, a town in Germany, traveled to Arlington to celebrate it's 65th anniversary as a sister city with Arlington.
