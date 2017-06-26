Woman, 19, shot in the head in Mesqui...

Woman, 19, shot in the head in Mesquite road-rage incident

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the head early Monday while driving on Interstate 30 near LBJ Freeway in Mesquite. Lt. Brian Parrish, a Mesquite police spokesman, told KXAS-TV that the woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

