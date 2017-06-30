Vehicle of interest in Arlington road rage killing
Arlington police have released video of a vehicle being sought in the road rage killing of Grand Prairie teen Dylan Spaid on Interstate 20 on Sunday. Tonya Couch remains free after she was accused of violating her bond by possessing alcohol and a firearm.
