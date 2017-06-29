This is How to Get Demi Lovato's 'Messy Lob': Rock the Look

Demi Lovato performs onstage during BeautyKind Unites: Concert for Causes at AT&T Stadium on March 25, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. The third annual Billboard Hot 100 Festival is on August 19 and 20, so to celebrate Billboard Style created a month of Hot 100 Fest-themed Rock the Look episodes featuring looks from four of our female headliners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.