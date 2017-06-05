This cutting-edge drone port could be...

This cutting-edge drone port could be the future of the shopping mall as we know it

As malls shutter across the country, one architecture firm has plans to salvage brick-and-mortar shopping centers by turning them into drone ports. CallisonRTKL , a global architecture firm, was inspired by the Six Flags Mall in Arlington, Texas, which is going to be demolished after losing its key tenants.

