Tarrant-County 8 mins ago 9:55 p.m.Re...

Tarrant-County 8 mins ago 9:55 p.m.Remains of WWII sailor coming home to Arlington

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

A WWII Navy seaman, one of hundreds buried as unidentified dead after the brutality of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, is finally coming home to Arlington to be laid to rest next to his mom and dad. Seaman 1C George Anderson Coke Jr, 19, a graduate of Arlington High School joined the Navy to see the world, a world that ended for him December 7, 1941.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13) 6 hr Big bad john 3
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Mon Bbydollsnap 145
News Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07) Jun 15 Tessas family 27
lisa mcknight (Sep '14) Jun 11 Dallas 2
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) Jun 10 TheP 1,160
Hurst Music Thread (Nov '14) Jun 9 Musikologist 8
News Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07) Jun 9 Ex Tiger 258
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,487 • Total comments across all topics: 281,912,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC