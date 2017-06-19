Tarrant-County 8 mins ago 9:55 p.m.Remains of WWII sailor coming home to Arlington

A WWII Navy seaman, one of hundreds buried as unidentified dead after the brutality of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, is finally coming home to Arlington to be laid to rest next to his mom and dad. Seaman 1C George Anderson Coke Jr, 19, a graduate of Arlington High School joined the Navy to see the world, a world that ended for him December 7, 1941.

