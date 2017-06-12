Tarrant-County 42 mins ago 10:15 p.m....

Tarrant-County 42 mins ago 10:15 p.m.Chase ends in fiery crash, standoff on Arlington interstate

Friday Jun 9 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Police say the driver of an 18-wheeler that led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles has been taken into custody after an hours-long standoff on Interstate 30 in Arlington. Authorities identified the driver as 35-year-old Jose Luis Cano Olivas.

Arlington, TX

