Tarrant-County 10 mins ago 4:32 p.m.Body found in Arlington landfill
An employee with Republic Services called authorities to report what they had found on their jobsite located in the 800 block of Mosier Valley Rd. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the cause of death along with the identity of the deceased once next of kin has been notified.
