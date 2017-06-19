Tallying 2016 voting complaints: Scar...

Tallying 2016 voting complaints: Scare tactics, equipment glitches, confusion

Texas and Tarrant County saw a record-breaking number of early voters last November, smashing past records from the historic 2008 presidential election as around 4.5 million people - including more than half a million local voters - went to the polls. Nearly 9 million Texans headed to the polls in November to weigh in on the fierce battle for the White House - and many stumbled upon roadblocks while trying to cast their votes.

