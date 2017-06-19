Sweat alert! DFW hits 100 degrees for the first time in 2017
Temperatures reached 100 at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport at 3:32 p.m. Friday, but it felt a lot hotter. The heat index in North Texas ranged from 105 in Arlington to 110 in Fort Worth.
