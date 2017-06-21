Strawberry Fields Forever
Summer arrived this week while most of us were sleeping. The official transition from spring to summer occurred Wednesday morning June 21 at 12:24 a.m. National Selfie Day also arrived on June 21. I had no idea such a "national" holiday existed.
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Big bad john
|3
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Jun 19
|Bbydollsnap
|145
|Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07)
|Jun 15
|Tessas family
|27
|lisa mcknight (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Dallas
|2
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Jun 10
|TheP
|1,160
|Hurst Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|Jun 9
|Ex Tiger
|258
