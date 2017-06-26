Services set for Bedford girl found dead in Arlington landfill

Services for 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill, the missing Bedford girl who was found dead Wednesday in an Arlington landfill, are set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Euless. Services for 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill, the missing Bedford girl who was found dead Wednesday in an Arlington landfill, are set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Euless.

