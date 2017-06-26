Services set for Bedford girl found dead in Arlington landfill
Services for 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill, the missing Bedford girl who was found dead Wednesday in an Arlington landfill, are set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Euless. Services for 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill, the missing Bedford girl who was found dead Wednesday in an Arlington landfill, are set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Euless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|1 hr
|Flash 123
|1,161
|I'm stuck in a horrible apartment! Help!!
|Sun
|Duh
|2
|Senator Warren
|Fri
|Barney Frank
|1
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|Bigbod
|4
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Jun 19
|Bbydollsnap
|145
|Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07)
|Jun 15
|Tessas family
|27
|lisa mcknight (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Dallas
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC