Services set for Bedford girl found d...

Services set for Bedford girl found dead in Arlington landfill

Services for 14-year-old Kaytlynn Cargill, the missing Bedford girl who was found dead Wednesday in an Arlington landfill, are set for 10 a.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church of Euless.

