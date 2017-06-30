Rappera s got a baby face but a growing list of alleged violent crimes
Authorities are continuing their search for a 17-year-old fugitive suspected in a spat of violent crimes, including two capital murders and the brutal attack and robbery of a 65-year-old man taking a walk in an Arlington park. Taymor McIntyre, known locally as rapper "Tay-K 47," has been on the run since late March, when he cut off his ankle monitor while under house arrest in connection with the Mansfield robbery and fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Ethan Walker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Sarah
|147
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Jun 26
|Flash 123
|1,161
|I'm stuck in a horrible apartment! Help!!
|Jun 25
|Duh
|2
|Senator Warren
|Jun 23
|Barney Frank
|1
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|Bigbod
|4
|Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07)
|Jun 15
|Tessas family
|27
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC