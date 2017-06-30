Rappera s got a baby face but a growi...

Rappera s got a baby face but a growing list of alleged violent crimes

Authorities are continuing their search for a 17-year-old fugitive suspected in a spat of violent crimes, including two capital murders and the brutal attack and robbery of a 65-year-old man taking a walk in an Arlington park. Taymor McIntyre, known locally as rapper "Tay-K 47," has been on the run since late March, when he cut off his ankle monitor while under house arrest in connection with the Mansfield robbery and fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Ethan Walker.

