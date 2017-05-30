Public Meeting June 2 Will Discuss Ho...

Public Meeting June 2 Will Discuss Housing in Irving...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Irving Weekly

Residents, business owners and nonprofit representatives from Irving and the surrounding area are invited to a public meeting 7 p.m. June 2 at Senter Park Recreation Center, 901 S. Senter St., to discuss fair housing issues in the region. The City of Irving is working in partnership with the University of Texas at Arlington and 22 cities, counties and housing authorities to develop an assessment and analysis of fair housing issues in Irving and the North Texas region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 2 hr Ebj1093 135
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) 13 hr Nawf Texas Nawf Agg 1,158
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) Wed duncanvilleplumbers 112
News Texas city to pay family $850G for fatal shooti... May 27 No doubt 1
County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15) May 22 Debora 11
News Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07) May 22 Anonymous 257
News Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam... May 22 Anonymous 2
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Tarrant County was issued at June 02 at 5:22PM CDT

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,239 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC