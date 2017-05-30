Public Meeting June 2 Will Discuss Housing in Irving...
Residents, business owners and nonprofit representatives from Irving and the surrounding area are invited to a public meeting 7 p.m. June 2 at Senter Park Recreation Center, 901 S. Senter St., to discuss fair housing issues in the region. The City of Irving is working in partnership with the University of Texas at Arlington and 22 cities, counties and housing authorities to develop an assessment and analysis of fair housing issues in Irving and the North Texas region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irving Weekly.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Ebj1093
|135
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|13 hr
|Nawf Texas Nawf Agg
|1,158
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|Wed
|duncanvilleplumbers
|112
|Texas city to pay family $850G for fatal shooti...
|May 27
|No doubt
|1
|County Line Dance Clubs (Feb '15)
|May 22
|Debora
|11
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|May 22
|Anonymous
|257
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|May 22
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC