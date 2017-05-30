Photographer Milton Greene's Intimate Relationship With Marilyn Monroe on Display in Arlington
Richard Avedon has called Milton Greene the "greatest photographer of women." Decide for yourself at the Arlington Museum of Art through Aug. 6. That image, along with 100 others taken by the artist, is now captivating audiences at the Arlington Museum of Art.
