Pentatonix's Kristin Maldonado Releases 'Break A Little' (Madison Mars Remix) Today

Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Kirstin Maldonado's much-anticipated solo debut EP L O V E is available now for preorder and will be released in its entirety on July 14th via RCA Records. The Pentatonix member and three-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer recently launched an exciting new chapter in her career, rebranding herself as kirstin and debuting the EP's lead single, "Break a Little".

