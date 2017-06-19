News 5 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Road rage de...

News 5 mins ago 9:26 p.m.Road rage death in Arlington

Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Around 6:00 pm this evening the Arlington Police Department responded to a major crash just off of Interstate Highway 20 between Cooper and Matlock. Responding officers located a white Ford pickup, with a man and woman inside, that had lost control and struck a National Tire and Battery sign.

Arlington, TX

