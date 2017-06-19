New park for GM brings supplier jobs ...

New park for GM brings supplier jobs back from Mexico

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Automotive News

The park will feature two industrial manufacturing and warehouse buildings and will house up to 1,250 employees. Photo credit: GM General Motors plans to increase efficiency at its Arlington, Texas, assembly plant by locating suppliers closer to home with a new park, bringing jobs from Mexico into the U.S. Supplier parks located near assembly plants typically result in significant savings from reduced transportation costs, better communications and continuous improvement activities, GM said.

