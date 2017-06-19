Nearly 20,000 Oncor customers in North Texas without power Saturday morning
Nearly 20,000 North Texas Oncor customers were in the same boat Saturday morning, 13,811 of those in Tarrant County as of 8:50 a.m. Oncor spokesman Kris Spears said that all of Oncor's Tarrant County crews were responding to reported outages. Crews from neighboring counties, which weren't hit as hard as Tarrant County was in overnight and early morning storms, were being brought in to help restore power to affected customers.
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm stuck in a horrible apartment! Help!!
|19 hr
|Duh
|2
|Senator Warren
|Fri
|Barney Frank
|1
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|Bigbod
|4
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Jun 19
|Bbydollsnap
|145
|Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07)
|Jun 15
|Tessas family
|27
|lisa mcknight (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Dallas
|2
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Jun 10
|TheP
|1,160
