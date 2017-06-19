Missing Bedford teen identified as girl found dead in landfill
A 14-year-old girl who was last seen Monday evening in Bedford has been identified as the person whose body was found Wednesday in an Arlington landfill, authorities said Thursday. Kaytlynn Cargill was found dead in the landfill about 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Bigbod
|4
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Jun 19
|Bbydollsnap
|145
|Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07)
|Jun 15
|Tessas family
|27
|lisa mcknight (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Dallas
|2
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Jun 10
|TheP
|1,160
|Hurst Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|Jun 9
|Ex Tiger
|258
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC