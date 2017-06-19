Missing Bedford teen identified as gi...

Missing Bedford teen identified as girl found dead in landfill

A 14-year-old girl who was last seen Monday evening in Bedford has been identified as the person whose body was found Wednesday in an Arlington landfill, authorities said Thursday. Kaytlynn Cargill was found dead in the landfill about 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

