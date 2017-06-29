Man found guilty in Arlington road-rage killing of 26-year-old woman

A Tarrant County jury found a 22-year-old man guilty of murder Thursday in the road-rage killing of a 26-year-old woman in Arlington last year. Aspen Warren was accused of killing Brittany Daniel on Jan. 27, 2016, in a shooting on Interstate 30. State District Judge George Gallagher was expected to sentence Warren at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.