Man found guilty in Arlington road-rage killing of 26-year-old woman
A Tarrant County jury found a 22-year-old man guilty of murder Thursday in the road-rage killing of a 26-year-old woman in Arlington last year. Aspen Warren was accused of killing Brittany Daniel on Jan. 27, 2016, in a shooting on Interstate 30. State District Judge George Gallagher was expected to sentence Warren at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Jun 27
|Laurenpaigeeex3
|146
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Jun 26
|Flash 123
|1,161
|I'm stuck in a horrible apartment! Help!!
|Jun 25
|Duh
|2
|Senator Warren
|Jun 23
|Barney Frank
|1
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|Bigbod
|4
|Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07)
|Jun 15
|Tessas family
|27
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC