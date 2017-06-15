Gunman at large after fatal shooting ...

Gunman at large after fatal shooting in South Arlington neighborhood

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Arlington police are searching for a killer after a 28-year-old man was shot Thursday afternoon during a fight. Investigators say the shooter walked up around noon to a home in the 900 block of Pinion Drive and got in a fight with the victim, identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner as Adrian Williams.

