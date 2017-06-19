GM to open Texas manufacturing facility, add 600 new jobs

General Motors says it plans to open a manufacturing facility for suppliers near its Arlington, Tex., sport utility factory, resulting in the relocation of ~600 jobs from Mexico to the U.S. The new supplier park is aimed at trimming logistical costs and benefiting from of other advantages that could result from proximity of parts to the assembly plant, GM purchasing chief Steve Kiefer says. GM earlier this year announced plans to add ~1,500 factory jobs in the U.S. following Pres.

