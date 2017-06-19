GM to open Texas manufacturing facility, add 600 new jobs
General Motors says it plans to open a manufacturing facility for suppliers near its Arlington, Tex., sport utility factory, resulting in the relocation of ~600 jobs from Mexico to the U.S. The new supplier park is aimed at trimming logistical costs and benefiting from of other advantages that could result from proximity of parts to the assembly plant, GM purchasing chief Steve Kiefer says. GM earlier this year announced plans to add ~1,500 factory jobs in the U.S. following Pres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07)
|Jun 15
|Tessas family
|27
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Jun 13
|Haylie12marie
|143
|lisa mcknight (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Dallas
|2
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Jun 10
|TheP
|1,160
|Hurst Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|Jun 9
|Ex Tiger
|258
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC