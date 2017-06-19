George Anderson Coke, Jr. comes home
Killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, Arlington High grad's remains will be buried in the family plot in Arlington. This armed thief is wanted in the robbery of the Metro PCS Store at 4146 Miller Ave. in Fort Worth on June 19. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4469.
