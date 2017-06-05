General Motors shareholders reject proposal to split stock in two
General Motors shareholders have overwhelmingly turned down an activist shareholder's plan to split the company's stock into two classes. Only about 9 percent of the stockholders voted for the plan from David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital hedge fund in a preliminary vote count.
