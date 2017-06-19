Fowles, Lynx use fourth-quarter run to beat winless Stars
Kayla McBride's layup pulled the Stars within three with 2:50 to play but Moore sandwiched two 3s around her block of McBride's attempted 3-pointer to make it 82-73 and Minnesota hit 5 of 6 free throws from there to seal it. Wings 96, Sun 82 a In Arlington, Texas, Karima Christmas-Kelly scored 24 points and Dallas beat Connecticut for their fourth win in a row.
