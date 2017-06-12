Fort Worth man killed in Arlington traffic accident
The victim was identified as Matthew Bint, 27, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's website on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Thickumss101
|141
|lisa mcknight (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Dallas
|2
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Sat
|TheP
|1,160
|Hurst Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|Jun 9
|Ex Tiger
|258
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|May 31
|duncanvilleplumbers
|112
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC