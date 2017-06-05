Fort Worth Bandidos leader awaiting v...

Fort Worth Bandidos leader awaiting verdict in rivala s slaying

The jury is deliberating in the case of the leader of an outlaw motorcycle gang who is accused of planning a bar raid that led to an execution style death. Attorneys defending Howard Wayne Baker , the 62-year-old president of the Fort Worth chapter of the Bandidos , a notorious motorcycle club, argued that prosecutors produced insufficient evidence during the trial to justify a conviction.

