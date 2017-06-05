Fort Worth Bandidos leader awaiting verdict in rivala s slaying
The jury is deliberating in the case of the leader of an outlaw motorcycle gang who is accused of planning a bar raid that led to an execution style death. Attorneys defending Howard Wayne Baker , the 62-year-old president of the Fort Worth chapter of the Bandidos , a notorious motorcycle club, argued that prosecutors produced insufficient evidence during the trial to justify a conviction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|10 hr
|TheP
|1,160
|Hurst Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Musikologist
|8
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|Fri
|Ex Tiger
|258
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Fri
|Shakiralove88
|138
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|May 31
|duncanvilleplumbers
|112
|Texas city to pay family $850G for fatal shooti...
|May 27
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC