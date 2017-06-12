Flores, Thalman joining councils, but it was close
With local control and cities' authority under attack in the Texas Legislature special session beginning July 18, both cities will need all hands on deck to argue that the government closest to the voters is the best. Carlos E. Flores, an aerospace engineer who grew up on the north side, will represent District 2 on the Fort Worth City Council at a time of unprecedented growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|8 hr
|Haylie12marie
|143
|lisa mcknight (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Dallas
|2
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Jun 10
|TheP
|1,160
|Hurst Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|Jun 9
|Ex Tiger
|258
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
|prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10)
|May 31
|duncanvilleplumbers
|112
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC