Five things about fireworks: Where to...

Five things about fireworks: Where to watch or buy and keeping your pooch at peace

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A passerby is stopped by a panhandler in front of Lone Star Park in Grand Prairie, who tells of a gravely needed surgery for his mother and how a modest contribution to help defray those costs would be greatly appreciated. The passerby hands over a $10 bill and, as the grateful panhandler stuffs it into his tattered jeans, he asks, "How do I know that you're not going to go straight in there and bet that money on the ponies."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 19
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) Jun 27 Laurenpaigeeex3 146
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) Jun 26 Flash 123 1,161
I'm stuck in a horrible apartment! Help!! Jun 25 Duh 2
Senator Warren Jun 23 Barney Frank 1
Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13) Jun 22 Bigbod 4
News Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07) Jun 15 Tessas family 27
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,336 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC