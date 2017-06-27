First responders in Hurst have eyes i...

First responders in Hurst have eyes in the sky

Monday Jun 26 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

When firefighters and police went to the scene of a house that burned to the ground while the family was gone for spring break, they used a drone to get a detailed view of the damage. Investigators discovered that teenagers broke in to the home, stole items and set the fire as they were walking out the door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

