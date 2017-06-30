Dog About Town: Splashing, parading and more things to do
Haymaker Dallas, which has the city's dog-friendly patio variance, is throwing a Puppy Pool Party from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Along with kiddie pools and toys, there will be free samples and an outside bar with drink specials and snow cones .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Jun 27
|Laurenpaigeeex3
|146
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Jun 26
|Flash 123
|1,161
|I'm stuck in a horrible apartment! Help!!
|Jun 25
|Duh
|2
|Senator Warren
|Jun 23
|Barney Frank
|1
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|Bigbod
|4
|Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07)
|Jun 15
|Tessas family
|27
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC