Dog About Town: Mingling, brunching and more pooch-friendly things to do

Epic Animal Rescue and Mutts Canine Cantina have paired up for a Must Love Dogs singles networking party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The lineup includes adoptable dogs, food, drinks, a photo booth and a pop-up Kendra Scott jewelry boutique.

