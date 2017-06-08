Dog About Town: Making a splash and more things to do with your pooch

Veteran leapers and first-timers are welcome at this weekend's Splash Dogs dock jumping competition at Argyle Feed & Hardware, 1832 FM407. The UKC-sanctioned and Canidae-sponsored event, which is traveling the country, will use a 40-foot dock trailer with AstroTurf and 20-by-40-foot pool, and training will be provided for beginners and others.

