Dog About Town: Making a splash and m...

Dog About Town: Making a splash and more things to do with your pooch

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Veteran leapers and first-timers are welcome at this weekend's Splash Dogs dock jumping competition at Argyle Feed & Hardware, 1832 FM407. The UKC-sanctioned and Canidae-sponsored event, which is traveling the country, will use a 40-foot dock trailer with AstroTurf and 20-by-40-foot pool, and training will be provided for beginners and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hurst Music Thread (Nov '14) 6 hr Musikologist 8
News Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07) 14 hr Ex Tiger 258
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 15 hr Shakiralove88 138
News Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07) Jun 6 Hateful patients 15
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) Jun 2 Nawf Texas Nawf Agg 1,158
prostitutes in Grand Prairie (Jun '10) May 31 duncanvilleplumbers 112
News Texas city to pay family $850G for fatal shooti... May 27 No doubt 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,643,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC