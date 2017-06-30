Crime 17 mins ago 7:07 a.m.What cause...

Crime 17 mins ago 7:07 a.m.What causes road rage?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Those are factors Dr. Carl Robinson said combine to create road rage incidents such as those which plagued Dallas-Fort Worth highways this week. "People need to recognize they have a responsibility when they get behind the wheel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16) 11 hr Sarah 147
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 19
Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07) Jun 26 Flash 123 1,161
I'm stuck in a horrible apartment! Help!! Jun 25 Duh 2
Senator Warren Jun 23 Barney Frank 1
Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13) Jun 22 Bigbod 4
News Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07) Jun 15 Tessas family 27
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. South Korea
 

Arlington, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,768 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC