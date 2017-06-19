Cousins suspected in Arlington robber...

Cousins suspected in Arlington robberies also accused of attempted capital murder

Two cousins suspected in five separate robberies in Arlington this month are accused of trying to kill a 39-year-old man June 10 during one of the incidents, police said. Phillip Freeman, 23, of Austin and Shawntavius Freeman, 21, of Arlington were each charged with attempted capital murder last week, according to Tarrant County court records.

