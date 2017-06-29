Continue reading Salvation Army luncheon in May brought in a record $960,000

Continue reading Salvation Army lunch...

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary set a record with gross proceeds of $960,000 for its fashion show and luncheon in May at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Chair D'Andra Simmons-Lock stunned the audience of 740 when she tearfully revealed she had been beaten by a former partner and ultimately hospitalized with broken bones.

