Continue reading Salvation Army luncheon in May brought in a record $960,000

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary set a record with gross proceeds of $960,000 for its fashion show and luncheon in May at the Meyerson Symphony Center. Chair D'Andra Simmons-Lock stunned the audience of 740 when she tearfully revealed she had been beaten by a former partner and ultimately hospitalized with broken bones.
