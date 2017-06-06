Continue reading Petite pooch hinders burglary attempt at Arlington home

A would-be burglar was stopped in his tracks last month when a beloved Chihuahua by the name of Sadie scared him away from an Arlington home. Police said the break-in took place in the 3900 block of Brookfield Drive, near West Sublett Road and Park Springs Boulevard, just before 9 a.m. May 18. This little pooch saved the day, a burglar kicked in the door, got spooked by this dog.

