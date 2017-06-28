Continue reading Fort Worth teen dies after accident that shut down I-30 in Arlington
A Fort Worth teen died Tuesday night, a day after she was involved in a wreck that shut down traffic on Interstate 30 in Arlington. Cassandra Contreras, 17, was pronounced dead about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at John Peter Smith Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Texas (Dis... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|19
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Laurenpaigeeex3
|146
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Mon
|Flash 123
|1,161
|I'm stuck in a horrible apartment! Help!!
|Jun 25
|Duh
|2
|Senator Warren
|Jun 23
|Barney Frank
|1
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|Bigbod
|4
|Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07)
|Jun 15
|Tessas family
|27
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC