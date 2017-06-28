Continue reading Fort Worth teen dies after accident that shut down I-30 in Arlington

Continue reading Fort Worth teen dies...

A Fort Worth teen died Tuesday night, a day after she was involved in a wreck that shut down traffic on Interstate 30 in Arlington. Cassandra Contreras, 17, was pronounced dead about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at John Peter Smith Hospital.

