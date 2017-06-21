Continue reading Arlington landfill employee discovers body while working
Arlington police said that an employee at the Republic Services landfill, in the 800 block of Mosier Valley Road not far from North Collins Street, discovered the body. Become a Digital Subscriber for unlimited access to all of Dallas News and SportsDay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|18 hr
|Big bad john
|3
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Bbydollsnap
|145
|Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07)
|Jun 15
|Tessas family
|27
|lisa mcknight (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Dallas
|2
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Jun 10
|TheP
|1,160
|Hurst Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Hispanic exodus from Irving, TX hurts businesses (Oct '07)
|Jun 9
|Ex Tiger
|258
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC