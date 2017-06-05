Canelo vs. Golovkin Lands at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Oscar De La Hoya announced Monday on ESPN's "SportsCenter" that the middleweight championship showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16. De La Hoya, whose company promotes Alvarez, had narrowed down the possible sites to T-Mobile Arena and the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The date for Alvarez-Golovkin was established last month, when the fight officially was announced.

