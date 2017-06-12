BRIEF-GM plans to open new supplier p...

BRIEF-GM plans to open new supplier park at its Arlington assembly

June 16 U.S. energy firms added oil rigs for a record 22nd week in a row in a year-long drilling recovery but the pace of those additions has slowed in recent months as crude prices dropped to 2017 lows despite OPEC-led efforts to end a global supply glut. Drillers added six oil rigs in the week to June 16, bringing the total count up to 747, the most since April 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday.

