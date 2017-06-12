Arrest made in killing of Arlington m...

Arrest made in killing of Arlington man in January

Moss had been wanted as a suspect in the killing of Ramad Silas, 29, who died Jan. 19 at John Peter Smith Hospital. Silas was shot several times in the stomach Jan. 6 at an apartment in the 2500 block of Thomason Circle, near Texas 360, according to a police report.

