Arlington police searching for gunman who fled near park and elementary school
Arlington police are searching for an armed suspect after a shooting Saturday night near a park and elementary school left one man hospitalized, police said. Police found the man with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen about 11 p.m. in the 400 block of East Embercrest Drive.
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I'm stuck in a horrible apartment! Help!!
|Sun
|Duh
|2
|Senator Warren
|Fri
|Barney Frank
|1
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|Bigbod
|4
|Nudes for snapcash (Jan '16)
|Jun 19
|Bbydollsnap
|145
|Girl, 17, is jailed in fatal shooting (Jun '07)
|Jun 15
|Tessas family
|27
|lisa mcknight (Sep '14)
|Jun 11
|Dallas
|2
|Gangs In Arlington (Aug '07)
|Jun 10
|TheP
|1,160
