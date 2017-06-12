Arlington PD arrests 2nd suspect in murder of woman with Trinity ties

Police in Arlington have arrested a second suspect in the murder of a 31-year-old Dallas-area woman who was shot to death in Arlington on Dec. 15 while she was trying to sell jewelry to raise money to buy Christmas presents for her 6-year-old daughter, according to the Associated Press. Back in December of 2016, East Texas News learned that April Marie Vancleave's mother, sister, and daughter live in Trinity.

