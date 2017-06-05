Arlington music fans open their homes, hearts to Cliburn contestants
Fort Worth will always be home to the iconic Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, but more and more of its young pianists are meeting and greeting new Arlington host families this time around. It began with the 2013 competition, when four host families were the first in Arlington.
