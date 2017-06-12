Arlington fight ends in fatal shootin...

Arlington fight ends in fatal shooting, police asking the public for help

Investigators said they went to a residence in the 900 block of Pinion Drive around noon and saw the body of an adult male outside who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a news release from the Arlington Police Department said. Investigators said they believe the suspect walked up to the residence and became involved in a fight with the resident and that during the struggle, the suspect shot the resident and then left, the release said.

