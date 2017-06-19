A Texas candidate calls for a a Texita secession, biblical law, executions a " but no wall
If Larry SECEDE Kilgore gets elected, does that mean President Trump has to build a wall at the Red River? "I don't know why anyone wants to build a wall anywhere," the Irving Republican said Tuesday, launching his third campaign to lead Texas out of the U.S. and into an independent republic under "biblical law." He still believes in executing adulterers and LGBT Texans and anyone else out of step with his decidedly Old Testament view of society.
